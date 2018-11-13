Bateman takes his tally to 21 goals for the season as Berko move to fifth spot

Berkhamsted notched arguably their best win of the league season to date when defeating Aylesbury 3-0 away on Saturday to move into fifth spot in the table.

After a downpour, Berko started with plenty of effort, establishing dominance across the park. They caught Aylesbury in possession frequently and should have capitalised on some dithering in the home defence.

Midway through the first-half, home keeper Nick Bennion made a rash challenge on Will Summerfield, who was moving away from goal in the box. Up stepped Matt Bateman to send the keeper the wrong way from the resulting penalty to put the Comrades 1-0 in front.

Ashley Morrissey went down in a challenge by the dug out and had to go to hospital, to find he had broken his arm. Teenager Oran Swales came on for him.

Summerfield fired a couple of shots too high and an Adiel Mannion header was saved as Berko were good value for their single-goal edge at the break.

Early in the second half, Summerfield struck a fierce shot that came off the post and Swales rammed home the rebound for a 2-0 lead.

Elliott Godfrey, Berko’s new signing from Kings Langley, came on for his debut.

Swales was then tripped in the box for another penalty. Bateman converted to take his impressive tally to 21 goals this term. He might have grabbed a hat-trick, but struck a late free-kick poorly.

Luke Daley kept a clean sheet, without having to save a real shot.

This Saturday sees Berko host Cambridge City. Both are in the play-off places with only goal difference separating the sides in fourth and fifth spot.