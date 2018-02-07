Ball spot-kick earns a point for Kings as the decent run continues

Kings Langley continued their good form by holding promotion-chasers Slough Town to a 1-1 draw at Arbour Park’s artificial pitch on Tuesday night.

And Kings could even have snatched all three points as they finished the stronger.

Boss Steve Conroy introduced Stevenage FC scholar Max Fraser and the 18-year-old turned in a strong performance at right back, with Arjun Jung switching to midfield and Josh Coldicott-Stevens dropping to the bench.

The pitch encouraged some neat football, with Matt Ball giving Slough their first warning with a 30-yard free-kick that rattled the joint of post and bar.

There was little evidence of the 16 places in the table between the two sides, but 21st-placed Kings were undone on the half-hour mark when a corner received the deftest of touches from the head of skipper Alan Inns.

However, there is a new-found confidence and discipline about this Kings side lately and they ended the half with a 30-pass move, climaxing in a Gareth Price shot saved, that was to be the pre-cursor for a second-half showing that was as good as any this season.

The defence produced another impressive display, the midfield won possession and runs by Arjun Jung and the front three kept Town under pressure.

A clear handball resulted in a Kings penalty in the 72nd minute and Ball stepped up to the slot the spotkick home. Slough keeper Jack Turner guessed correctly but Ball’s penalty was too well-placed.