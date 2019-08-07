Back-room reshuffle for Kings as Barker’s side gets ready for season opener

Richard Whitaker and Greg Lee have joined the back-room team at Kings Langley as the club gets ready to start their new season this weekend.

Whitaker has been brought in as football operations manager, while Lee is fulfilling the role of supporters’ liaison officer.

Both have joined the committee and have already made “vital contributions”, the club said, as Kings aim to expand the management structure.

Due to unforeseen circumstances Danny Perman is now unable to take up the reins as chairman and the club’s directors will cover the role for an interim period.

Perman, who played for the club in the mid-1990s and has been involved with the club for past 25 years, had been unveiled as chairman in May after previous job-holder Jeremy Wilkins stepped down.

Kings are getting ready to start their Southern League Premier Division Central campaign this Saturday with a stiff away test at league newcomers Nuneaton Borough, who were relegated from the National League North last term.

Kings wrapped-up their pre-season preparations on Saturday with a 2-0 win away at Southern League Division One Central side Barton Rovers. New signing Charlie Ruff marked his debut with an impressive goal when he chipped the Barton keeper with a delightful lob.

Mitchell Weiss added a second as Kings went on to win their seventh game in nine for the pre-season.

New boss Dean Barker, who replaced Steve Conroy in the off-season, will be looking to improve on the club’s strong sixth-place finish last season.