Athletic look to put drab draw behind them ahead of historic FA Vase clash

It was a disappointing 0-0 draw for Tring Athletic when they hosted Oxhey Jets on Saturday but it was probably a fair result as neither side dominated possession.

It was Tring’s first match for two weeks after a series of bad-weather postponements and conditions were difficult with a strong wind and a saturated pitch.

This was an important game for both sides with Athletic sitting fifth from bottom and Jets one place below them but Tring were without several players due to other commitments and suspensions.

Athletic had the better of the early exchanges, with a shot blocked within two minutes, Tommy Twelves hitting the bar and Jack Read firing a volley just wide.

On 17 minutes home keeper Jack Hopwood made a good stop from ex-Athletic forward Chris Blunden.

It was scrappy in the tough conditions with neither side dominating possession as the first-half ended in a stalemate.

Jack Sunderland set up fellow Tring striker Read who shot just wide in the early stages of the second period.

Shortly after Read again nearly scored but the visiting keeper managed to save with his legs.

In the 62nd minute the referee looked to have awarded Athletic a penalty following a mazy run by Luke Dunstan,but to everyone’s amazement the official gave a free-kick to Jets for diving.

Both sides introduced substitutes in the tiring conditions in a bid to turn the tide but it ended 0-0.

Athletic now look forward to playing Melksham FC in the last-16 of the FA Vase this Saturday (see preview, back page).