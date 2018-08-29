Athletic fail to tame Tigers despite netting three times

Tring Athletic drew 3-3 when hosting London Tigers on Saturday.

Having found their scoring boots with seven goals in two games and extending their unbeaten run in the league, Tring will still feel a sense of disappointment that they only came away with a point.

But it would have been far worse had young defender Ben Johnson not produced a superb intervention to prevent Tigers from scoring a late winner.

Athletic were missing Luke Dunstan and Alex Campana so had to make some changes but that didn’t seem to affect them as they tore into the Tigers from the kick-off.

The quick start paid off after 10 minutes when Mark Riddick opened his account for the season when he headed home a corner.

Athletic went close to doubling the lead when Elliott Goward curled a shot just wide of the post and Riddick headed over from a Kieran Turner cross.

Athletic’s talented 17- year-old forward Billie Busari went even closer when he struck the bar.

It was one-way traffic but midway through the half the visitors snatched an equaliser when lively striker Paulo Alves cracked home a fine shot from outside the box.

The goal invigorated Tigers, who then took the lead in the 34th minute when Tring failed to clear the danger and Alves grabbed his second goal with a simple tap in.

Athletic roused themselves and drew level four minutes later when a cross from Elliott Goward was finished by Busari for his second goal for the club.

Ashton Campbell then slotted home a minute into time added-on to ensure Athletic would go into the break with a 3-2 lead after a topsy-turvy first-half.

But the visitors struck next when Tring’s defence failed to deal with a routine free-kick and Yuness En-Nouru finished in the 54th minute.

Tring were due to host London Colney last night (Tuesday) in the League Challenge Trophy then entertain Leighton Town in the league this Saturday.