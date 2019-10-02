Athletic extend their lead while Levy win on the road

Tring Athletic moved six points clear at the top of the SSML Premier Division after beating Arlesey Town 2-0 on the road on Saturday thanks to a Louie Collier double.

A patchy first-half in strong winds frustrated Tring as the leaders struggled to get their passing game going against a side sitting in the lower reaches of the table.

The second period saw a complete turn-around and within 15 minutes they were two goals to the good.

The opener arrived in the 65th minute when an Oran Swales pin-point cross was met by a thumping Charncey Dash header which crashed against the post. But Collier was on hand to net the rebound.

Two minutes’ later the advantage was doubled following a fine team goal. A flowing move ended with Collier latching onto a Dash pass and finishing smartly.

Tring had chances to extend the lead, with a Tommy Fletcher header, Luke Dunstan hooking over and Connor Blake firing over.

Athletic were untroubled at the back with the defence putting in another commanding performance.

It was the club’s eighth win in a row and puts them six points clear of second-placed sides Newport Pagnell Town and Colney Heath, although the former have one game in hand and the later three.

Last night (Tuesday) Tring were due to face Aylesbury Vale Dynamos in the League Cup first round and then host fourth-ranked Eynesbury Rovers in the league this Saturday.

Leverstock Green

Fellow SSML Premier side Leverstock Green responded from a 1-0 half-time deficit to beat hosts Harpenden Town 2-1 on Saturday for their second straight league win and first away points of the season.

Town opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Mo Koita played a one-two with Bobby Dance before lashing a superb shot past keeper Matt Fallon from a narrow angle.

The Green levelled in the 68th minute after good work from Adiel Mannion set-up substitute Louie Griffiths to play a square ball across the box. Fellow sub Bryn Rigarlsford cleverly dummied to let the ball run for Frankie Jowle to shoot home into the roof of the net.

And seven minutes’ later John Smith earned a free-kick just outside the box, got up to take it himself and drilled the ball low past the wall and into the bottom corner.

The win moved them up to 11th place in the table.

Levy were due to be back in action again last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press when visiting winless bottom side North Greenford United. They then entertain sixth-placed Oxhey Jets this Saturday.