Athletic and Leverstock secure first wins of term

Tring Athletic got back on track after losing their opening SSML Premier game with a 4-1 home win over Harefield United on Saturday.

Joe Naylor swung a ball over from wide on the left and the ball sailed over the keeper into the far top corner after two minutes to open the scoring.

Max Mitchell made it 2-0 from the penalty spot four minutes after the break after a handball in the box.

Lenny Farhall, United’s leading scorer last term with 37 goals, made it 2-1 on 67 minutes.

But Farhall went from hero to villain on 79 minutes when he was sin-binned for 10 minutes. Tring capitalised as right-back Ben Johnson’s raking pass found Naylor for a cool finish and his brace.

A Luke Dunstan header from an Alex Ward free-kick made it 4-1 on 89 minutes.

Athletic host Oxhey Jets in the league this Saturday.

n Leverstock Green secured their first win of the SSML Premier campaign with a 3-1 home victory over Potton United on Saturday.

Steve Hawes opened the scoring for Levy on 19 minutes when he spotted keeper Sam Irish well out of his goal and launched an amazing lob from the halfway line.

John Smith made it 2-0 with a penalty in the 80th minute after Adiel Mannion was fouled and it was 3-0 on 83 minutes when Mannion rasped a shot onto the underside of the bar and in.

Ashley Ingham netted a Potton consolation a minute from time.

Kyle Connolly, the ex-Hemel Town player, came on for Levy in the 61st minute.

Green were due to host New Bradwell St Peter in the Challenge Trophy last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press and then entertain Eynesbury Rovers in the league this Saturday.