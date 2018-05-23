A weekend to remember for Tring U13s Falcons as they wrap up league title to do the double!

It was definitely a weekend to celebrate for the Tring Tornadoes Falcons under-13s as they played their last game of the season at home which secured their place at the top of the West Wycombe & South Bucks League.

The Falcons’ 5-3 victory over the Downley Dynamoes meant they finished the season five points clear at the summit of the division.

This was the Falcons’ first year in this league so the achievement was all the more impressive.

They finished their league campaign by winning 13 matches, drawing one and losing just two.

They’ve had a tremendous season and all the players and coaches are looking forward to another term of success for 2018/19.

Earlier this year the side brought the Wycombe & South Bucks Minor Football League Cup Final trophy back to Tring for the first time since the competition began in 1992.

They triumphed in the final over Thames Valley Youth on penalties 4-3 after a nail-biting shootout.

On Sunday Tring played Downley and secured a comfortable 5-3 win with the goals coming from Jamie Lorimer, Danny Peterlechner and a Harry Peterson hat-trick.

The man of the match award was given to Tring’s Alex Hamilton.

Manager Michael Churchill said: “I am immensely proud of the Falcon boys.

“Every single player played with passion and pride.

“The standard of football played has been outstanding, they have worked so hard and the effort shown by them all, gives us these results.”