A depleted Berko are downed by Bovingdon

Last season’s Herts Senior League champions Bovingdon took the scalp of Berko with an early goal settling the friendly on Saturday.

Despite having 17 players unavailable, Berko honoured the fixture but their reshuffled side gave a disjointed display. Berko began with just five players who have made first-team starts.

Bovingdon’s Green Lane pitch was in a good state but neither keeper had much to save in this friendly. Luke Daley was making his debut in goal for The Comrades on trial from Hayes & Yeading United.

The closest Berko got to levelling the scores were a header from Max Farrelly that went over the bar and an Ollie Cox free-kick that just did not have enough dip on it.

Better-quality crossing would have yielded more for Berko but their ex-centre half Ed Canham won a lot in the air for Bovingdon.

Berko’s development team also had to reshuffle but came out on top 6-1 at Rivets Sports on Saturday.

Nathan Kelly led the way with a hat-trick and Tommee Seaton, Mason Bland and Leo Simons also netted.

Kelly was also on the mark in a 3-2 defeat at Tring Corinthians on Wednesday night with Shaun Stevens getting the other Berko goal.

Berko were due to play their last home pre-season tie as the Gazette was going to press last night (Tuesday) at home to Hayes & Yeading.

This Saturday they then visit Kings Langley for their final pre-season jaunt.