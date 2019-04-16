Exciting clashes on the way for 2019 Heath Park Cup

The draw for this season’s Heath Park Cup has taken place, with several juicy ties on the way for the knock-out 20-over competition.

The cup, which is sponsored by Hemel company Adex Interiors, has a rich history dating all the way back to 1960, long before the current vogue of shorter-innings cricket.

Hemel Hempstead Town club stalwarts Dave Jenkins, left, and Jim Langley helping to spruce up the sightscreens at Heath Park ahead of the new season.

A total of 12 teams have answered the call this year, with first-round ties due to take place on or before Saturday, May 25.

The pick of the clashes would probably be Tring taking on Hemel, while the Chipperfield/Clarendon clash with Watford Town should also be interesting.

Last year’s champions Langleybury will open their defence of the cup against Northchurch.

Berkhamsted take on Ivinghoe & Pitstone in the final first-round match.

Little Gaddesden/Potten End, Kings Langley, Abbots Langley and last year’s beaten finalists Leverstock Green have all got first-round byes.

The quarter-finals are due to take place on June 15, while the semi-finals are schedule for June 29.

The final will then take place at Hemel Hempstead Town’s Heath Park ground on Friday, July 12.

Meanwhile, cricket is not always about willow on leather – sometimes it’s also about paint on wood.

With just a few weeks to go before the start of the new Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League season, Hemel Hempstead Town cricketers have been preparing their Heath Park ground .

Club veterans Dave Jenkins and Jim Langley have been painting the sightscreens to give the ground a fresh look.

Hemel have a few warm-up friendly games before their league season gets underway on Saturday, May 11.