Entries sought for the historic Heath Park Cup T20 competition

Teams are now being sought for the historic Heath Park Cup 20-over competition.

The knock-out cup contest has a rich history dating back to 1960, long before the current vogue of short-innings cricket.

This year’s final will take place at Heath Park, in Hemel Hempstead, on Friday, July 12.

The cup, sponsored again this year by ADEX Interiors, is open to any local clubs that might be interested in entering a 20-over competition.

Last year’s final saw Langleybury triumph over Leverstock Green.

Clubs wishing to enter or who would like further information can email caradoc.bevan@btinter net.com before the deadline of Saturday, April 6.

Entry fee costs £30 per team.