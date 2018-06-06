Dramatic run-out at the death gives Abbots a second win of the season

Abbots Langley snatched a tight 13-run victory over Watford Town on Saturday after a run out in the penultimate over.

Hosts Langley lost the toss and were put in to bat by Town in this Herts Division 2A clash.

The home side lost a quick wicket when opener David Cleary was caught for two with the score on 14-1. That brought Jack Read to the crease and with Barry Warner they put on 31 for the second wicket, before Warner (18) was caught.

That exit brought captain Michael Burgess on and he proceeded to play some good, solid shots only to be bowled for 15.

Burgess become the first of three wickets on the afternoon for Watford’s Asad Sajjad.

Matt Parkins and Read built a creditable partnership of 55 until Read was bowled for 67, taking the score to 138-4.

Simon Hamilton then added 30, Parkins finished on 24 and George Agius hit 21 as Abbots reached 209-7 from their 50 overs.

Parkins and Cleary opened the bowling for Langley and kept it tight, with Parkins snatching the wickets of openers Ali Mitru, caught low in the slips by Matt Dunstone, and Syed Ali, bowled for 12 and eight runs respectively.

Watford’s Kashif Ali then hit the ball all over the ground, taking their score to 53 until Muaz was caught behind off Hamilton for 18.

Ali batted on to score a well-deserved 41 when Lawrence Watson (2-35) had him caught in the outfield.

Despite losing wickets in rapid succession the run-rate was good.

Dunstone kept it tight but it was Warner (3-26), who chipped away at their rate and by the 48th over Watford were on 187-9, needing 21 off the last two overs.

Teenager Aizaz Ahmed defended his wicket well but in the 49th over he and Naghman Latif decided to go for a run too many and Ahmed was run out by a good throw from Cleary, as Town finished all out on 196.