Boxmoor have their worst display this term but second team lifts the club’s spirits with a victory

Boxmoor’s first team had their worst display of the season when being totally outplayed by their top-of-the-table visitors Abbots Langley II in Saracens Herts League Division 6B on Saturday, losing by ten wickets at the Moor.

The home side were happy to bat first after being put in on a dry wicket. However, no-one could stay with opener Aidan Pimm (51) as regular wickets tumbled at the other end, several to poor shot selection.

Only Amit Mahajan (17) hung around with Pimm for any length of time, as Boxmoor were bowled out for a disappointing 119 in the 38th over.

Roche (3-31) and Lee Rossiter (3-18) were the main destroyers for Abbots.

The Moor needed early wickets to put any sort of pressure on their opponents and try to gain valuable bonus points.

But some very poor bowling saw Abbots race to their target in just the 14th over with both openers finishing with unbeaten half-centuries.

The one bonus point Boxmoor did achieve flattered them.

They now find themselves second from bottom in the table, although some 60 points off the relegation spot.

Much hard work remains in their last five games to remain in the division.

Boxmoor’s second team won by seven wickets when travelling to Enfield take on Waltham X Rosedale II in Division 9B on Saturday.

Waltham made short work of Boxmoor’s line-up the last time the two sides clashed but in the reverse fixture things couldn’t have been more different.

Waltham won the toss and chose to bat which is exactly what visiting skipper Nick Cottrell was hoping for.

Saair Hamdani (5-0-22-0) opened up alongside Craig Preston (7-2-24-1) and both of the Boxmoor bowlers offered good pace and uncomfortable lift. However, only Preston was able to strike with a superb off-cutter that took out the middle peg.

Next up it was Naran Jagatia and Jay Goodwin’s turn. Despite Jagatia bowling superbly well (10-0-31-3), picking up two LBW’s that not even Boxmoor’s umpire could turn down, it was Goodwin that stole the show with figures of 9.5-1-37-6 as he tore through the middle order and picked up his first-ever Boxmoor six- wicket haul.

Along the way, he was assisted by two smart stumpings from wicketkeeeper Cottrell, who was donning the gloves for the first time this season.

With Waltham bowled out for 118, they decided their best chance to defend was to offer a tea that was so good, it left all of Boxmoor’s 11 reluctant to open the batting.

Eventually Kelly Low (51 not out) and Ian Mcnicholl (23) agreed to take on the job and Boxmoor got off to a very smooth start as they put on 87 for the first wicket.

One became three quickly, but from thereon the run-chase was explosive as Low continued to produce some big blows to bring up his 50 off just 14 scoring shots and Dan Smith held up the other end to finish with an unbeaten 26.

It was another good win from another great team effort, lifting the Moor to sixth place in the table and knocking on the door of the next three teams for a possible third- or fourth-placed finish.

Boxmoor’s 3rds lost by 217 runs away at Watford against league leaders Old Eastcotians in Saracens Herts Regional Division B West.

On a windy day and against a team unbeaten all season, it was always going to be a tough ask. On a small and scorched playing field, Boxmoor won the toss and skipper Keith McKay, mindful of the gulf in class between the sides, and hoping to maximise any bonus points, elected to take to the field. But 40 overs later Old Eastcotians had scored a mammoth 351, capitalising on the short boundaries.

Boxmoor did pick up a hard-fought six bonus points, which may prove crucial as the relegation dogfight in the division intensifies.

After a pleasant tea, Boxmoor managed to scrape four additional bonus points as their innings closed after just 27 overs on 134 all out.

Only Keith Hammond (23), Adam Pomerenke (34) and Freddy Hockin (24) made it to double figures.

The 10 bonus points scored by Boxmoor leaves them unchanged in the standings – fourth from bottom – but with games against three of the other clubs in the bottom half of the division to come. The fight for survival is on.

Boxmoor’s match on Sunday was cancelled due to some rare rain this summer.