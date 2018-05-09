Boxmoor get their league season under way with a tough set of results for their three teams

Boxmoor’s 1st XI lost by 176 runs when hosting Alenburys & County Hall II in the Herts League Division 10A on Saturday with Boxmoor’s lack of match practice showing.

Allenburys batted first and made the most of the warm conditions and some wayward opening bowling, including a number of extras.

It took Amit Mahajan (10-3-38-1) to get the first wicket and slow the run-rate down as Boxmoor’s bowlers struggled to find a rhythm. Ex-New Zealand U19s batter Schlaepfer, batting at No 3, played the innings of the match with a knock of 96.

He was dismissed in the final over in search of his century (having been dropped on 36) as his side finished on 283-6. Alex Harris, on his first-team debut, took 2-45 for the hosts.

Boxmoor’s batting showed as much rust as their bowling, finding themselves on 19-3 in quick time.

Anum Hamdani (24) and new man Gourav ‘Robbie’ Gupta, with an entertaining 28, were the only batters to spend any meaningful time at the crease as the Moor succumbed to an inevitable defeat in the 38th over – all out for 107.

Boxmoor’s 2nd XI lost by nine wickets away at Leverstock Green III on Saturday in Herts League Division 9B.

The season for newly-promoted Boxmoor started in fine weather with a short trip to Parmiters School to take on Green.

An understrength Boxmoor, led by debutant captain Keith McKay won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket that was still showing signs of moisture from the recent wet days.

The Boxmoor innings stalled from the outset as they stuttered to 18-2 from five overs, with openers Chris Bryon (2) and Kelly Low (12) perishing in quick succession.

Ducks for Ben Mannering and Dan Webb saw the innings further unravel as 18-2 became 18-4.

The middle order could not rescue the innings, with two run-outs hampering any hopes of a recovery, as Boxmoor closed for just 50 all out.

After a quick turnaround, Green, scored the necessary runs in just 13 overs, although one bright point for Boxmoor was the bowling of debutant Digvijay Jhala, who claimed the sole Green wicket, and Boxmoor’s single bonus point, finishing with figures of 4-2-5-1.

On Sunday Boxmoor Blackbirds hosted The Occasionals, which ended in a good-natured closely-fought draw.

William Allen collected figures of 3-14 for Boxmoor a the visitors ended on 140-7.

At 114-6 Blackbirds looked set for victory, but when the last two recognised batsmen soon fell, they batted out for the draw ending on 129-9.