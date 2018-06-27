Big-hitting from Gurney helps Abbots earn a convincing win

Abbots Langley grabbed their fourth win of the season when hosting Holtwhites Trinibis on Saturday to move into fourth spot in Herts Division 2A.

Trinibis, who won the toss and electing to bat, had a bad start when Anish Khiroya had opener Habib Younis caught for zero, followed next ball by Abdul Rehman, caught for a duck.

Runs were hard to come by and the top five wickets went for just 27 runs until Haseeb Kashmiri took things into his own hands. With catches going to ground and fellow batsmen falling, Kashmir hit four boundaries and a trio of sixes before Matt Dunstone had him caught behind on 57.

Khyroya got 5-34 and there were two wickets each for Matt Parkins and Dunstone as Trinibis were all out for 123 in the 31st over.

David Cleary and Barry Warner opened for Abbots and fared no better than the visitors, Cleary bowled on three and Warner going for four.

Nick Gurney came in and with Will Graves put on 13 until Graves was bowled on 11. Parkins got Abbots to 46 until he was stumped on 21.

Gurney, after hitting five fours and a six, hit a final six to take the hosts to 124-4 in the 23rd over for the win.