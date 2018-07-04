Another close loss for the Moor’s first XI but the second team earn the local bragging rights

Boxmoor’s Saturday first XI endured another close lose by just 19 runs when hosting Bushey II in Division 6B of the Saracens Herts League.

It was another hot day and a close, high-scoring affair at the Moor that ended in the hosts falling just short.

Having overcome losing the toss and the loss of young opening bowler Lloyd Larkins after seven overs to injury, skipper Richard Crowther felt optimistic when Bushey were reduced to 100-5, thanks to the bowling of Anum Hamdani (4-49).

But Bushey dug in to make full use of a good pitch, the sixth wicket producing a century partnership as the Moor’s fielders and bowlers began to toil in the heat.

Some lower-order big hitting took Bushey past 250 before they were bowled out for 277 in the final over. It meant Boxmoor were at least able to take maximum bowling points.

At the break, Boxmoor were confident of chasing the target having amassed big runs in recent weeks, although their reply started disastrously when young opener Cameron Brooks fell in the first over. It took the in-form Aidan Pimm (38) and Crowther to steady the ship and rack up a 90-run partnership for the second wicket.

But with the ball becoming soft and the pitch worn, Bushey were able to slow things down. Hussain was the pick of the opposition bowlers (3-27) with his left-armers, including the wicket of Pimm.

Alongside Crowther, debutant Joe Hall kept up the run-rate with some punishing blows in his impressive 39, only falling to a great catch in the deep when going for another boundary.

Boxmoor’s skipper fell shortly after for an energy-sapping 74, as the hosts chances began to fade. Hamdani produced some late-order runs, ending up unbeaten on 32, but couldn’t prevent his side falling short of the target on 258 in the final over.

The Moor did take away the consolation of 20 points for their efforts.

Boxmoor’s second XI won by six wickets away at Hemel Hempstead Town IV in Division 9B.

Boxmoor lost the toss and on a hot sunny day, were put in to bowl, a decision skipper Nick Cottrell wasn’t too upset with. Phil Lovell (8-39-1) and Alex Harris (8-39-2) opened the bowling with two fine spells, Harris removing the Hemel skipper Mike Samuels for eight after gloving one behind, and Lovell collecting the other opener for one.

More tight bowling from Euan Mathie (10-24-0) and Naran Jagatia (8-29-3) left Hemel high and dry at 205.

Boxmoor’s chase got off to a rocky start when Lovell was removed with the second ball. However 15-year-old Ben Mannering scored a fine 73 to steady the ship, alongside Luke Flynn, who scored a boisterous 81 not out. This left Boxmoor to strike the winning runs with a four through midwicket in the 37th over, with 13 overs to spare.

It gave 30 points to Boxmoor but more importantly bragging rights until the next encounter between the two local rivals in the last game of the season on September 1.

Boxmoor’s third XI were due to face Bushey IV on Saturday at home in Regional Division B West but Bushey conceded the match.

On Sunday, Boxmoor Blackbirds took on Hatfield Dynamics at home in a friendly and lost another close one, this time by 17 runs.

On what was a sweltering Sunday afternoon, the Blackbirds lost the toss and were put into the field.

Gorney James opened up the bowling with Sam Pimm, with James bowling splendidly with figures of 6-18-2.

Boxmoor continued to pick up wickets throughout the innings with Steve Alderton finding the batsman’s edge on his first ball and Aaron Hinton with a wicket maiden along the way.

Hatfield posted 170 on what was a very fast outfield, meaning Blackbirds needed 171 for the victory.

Paul Jarvis (17) and Jacob Ashburner (20) opened the batting for Boxmoor with some quick runs to start off.

After the departure of both openers, Pimm (38) came in with some quick-fire runs to try to take the game to the opposition.

But after Pimm’s wicket fell, Boxmoor struggled to build partnerships at the crease with a flow of wickets falling.

Haffendon (19), Webb (15) and McNicol (14) all put in some good contributions but Boxmoor finished short, on 153 all out.