Woman needed surgery after dog attack in Berkhamsted

A woman was left needing leg surgery after a dog attack while she walked her puppy in Berkhamsted.

The victim passed by another woman walking three large dogs, when one of them suddenly lunged at her.

The dog knocked her over and bit her leg, while the two other large dogs attacked the victim’s puppy.

The puppy was left needing treatment at a vet, and police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident.

The attack occurred at around 2.30pm on Thursday, February 1, when the victim was walking her eight-month-old cavapoo in Lagley Meadow, Douglas Gardens.

PC Sue Desmond, who is investigating, said: “We know that numerous members of the public came to the victim’s aid and two men in particular helped to restrain the dogs.

“I would like to speak to anyone who helped the victim or witnessed the incident as you may have information that could help our on-going enquiries.

“I’m also keen to speak to anyone who may have captured the incident on video.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Desmond by emailing susan.desmond@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D2/18/137.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.