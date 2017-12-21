Woman hospitalised after hit-and-run in Hemel

A hit-and-run driver knocked a pedestrian to the ground before fleeing from the scene in Hemel earlier this month.

The incident happened at around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 3, on at the junctionbetween Corner Hall and Lawn Lane.

A 35-year-old woman was crossing the road when a vehicle, thought to be a silver saloon type car, collided with her, causing her to fall to the ground.

The vehicle then failed to stop at the scene and left in an unknown direction.

PC Billy Williams, who is investigating, said: “Luckily the victim only suffered minor injuries, however she did still require hospital treatment.

“I am appealing to anyone who might have seen a silver saloon type car leave the scene around that time to get in touch.

“Similarly, I would like to ask anyone who might have dash cam footage of the incident to contact me.”

Anyone with information can email billy.williams@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 769 of December 3. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.