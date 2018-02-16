White goods cause one fire per week across Hertfordshire

Faulty white goods such as tumble dryers and dishwashers are causing an average of one fire every week across the county.

That is according to new figures from Herts County Council’s fire and rescue service, which show that 25 fires have been causwed by tumble dryers over the last two years.

Over the same period 24 fire were caused by washing machines and 20 by dishwashers.

Fire and rescue bosses are now asking residents to be safer in seconds by registering their fridges, freezers and washing machines on the website www.registermyappliance.org.uk

The site has been updated to be optimised for smartphones, makes registration of over 60 leading brands of old and new appliances faster and easier via mobile, tablet or PC.

Top tips for avoiding white goods fires:

• Don’t leave appliances running overnight or when you’re out of the house unless they’re designed to be left on all the time (such as fridges);

• Register your appliance online so that the manufacturer can notify you about any recalls or safety concerns;

• Look after your appliance. Build-ups of dust, fluff or grease increase the likelihood of fire;

• Don’t use damaged appliances. If they start to make odd noises or aren’t working properly stop using them and get them checked;

• Check if an appliance you’ve bought, or are intending to buy second hand, has been recalled at www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/product-recalls/