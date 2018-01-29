Warning after boxing fans are caught off guard buying Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker tickets online

It’s the most high-profile fight of heavyweight hero Anthony Joshua’s glittering career so far – and tickets are like gold dust.

The British boxer and New Zealand’s Joseph Parker square up at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31, when Joshua’s IBF, WBA and IBO titles, as well as the Kiwi’s WBO belt, will be on the line.

It’s the first time in history that two reigning heavyweight world champions have gone head to head in Britain – and scammers are attempting to cash in on the massive demand for tickets.

Briefs for the event are priced at £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £300 and £600 – with VIP tickets priced at a whopping £2000.

Tickets go on sale to Matchroom Fight Pass members at midday today (Monday, 22 January) and then on general sale at midday tomorrow (Tuesday, 23 January). But national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre Action Fraud have seen websites offering tickets for open sale already, which they say is “physically impossible”.

Action Fraud have warned boxing fans that any website that is offering tickets before they go on sale is likely to be fraudulent. Action Fraud wrote: “As these tickets do not go on sale until Monday it is physically impossible for these tickets to exist. “On one of the scam websites we’ve been monitoring you can actually add more VIP ringside seats to the basket and proceed to the payment page than there are seats at ringside.”