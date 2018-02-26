UPDATE: Three arrests made in Berkhamsted murder investigation

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a young man in Berkhamsted on Friday - as police launched a murder investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the death of an 18-year-old man, believed to live locally, on Friday (February 23).

Officers were alerted by the ambulance service to the man suffering from a serious leg injury in Westfield Road at 10.17pm. Officers attended the incident immediately however a short time later the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is considered suspicious and a murder investigation has been launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (MCU). A cordon was set up in Westfield Road as scenes of crime investigators gathered evidence in the area.

Two male teenagers, from Watford, were arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the incident. A teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead was then arrested on Sunday evening in connection with the incident. She was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and assisting an offender.

All three of the young people arrested remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Branston, from the MCU, said: “This is a fast moving investigation with a number of lines of enquiry which we are currently pursuing. I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact police as soon as possible.”

Paul Mitson, Chief Inspector for Dacorum, said: “I know this incident will come has as a shock to people in Berkhamsted. We are committed to finding out exactly what happened and residents may have seen a significant policing presence in the town as we investigate the circumstances around this tragic death."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Centas.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.