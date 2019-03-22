Two people found dead at home in Northchurch

A man and a woman have been found dead at an address in Darrs Lane, Northchurch.

Police were called at 7.54am this morning (March 22) to reports of concern for the welfare of a man and woman at the property..

Officers entered alongside the ambulance service and sadly two people inside were pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances around the deaths are currently being investigated and police remain at the scene.

This appears to be an isolated incident and police are not seeking anyone else in connection with this.