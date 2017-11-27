Two new books examine Berkhamsted in World Wars

Two new books focusing on Berkhamsted during the World Wars have been published after several years of research.

The books have been produced by the Berkhamsted Local History and Museum society, and are on sale now.

‘Berkhamsted in WWI’ examines the fighting men on the front, the changing role of women, the suffering of survivors, sacrifices of the town’s family and the celebrations of peace.

It also looks at the town’s production line during the conflict, including the manufacturing of tent pegs for the army.

The second book, ‘Men of Berkhamsted - Lest We Forget’, explores the lives of the men whose names are inscribed on the town’s war memorial, and their links to current residents.

The books are on sale now for £10, and can be purchased at the Court House on Saturday December 9, from 9am until 12.30pm.

Alternatively you can buy them at the society’s meetings, or contact Jenny Sherwood on 01442 865 158.

You can also email Jenny on KSherw9100@aol.com, or email Janice.boakes@ntlworld.com for more information.