Trio arrested after being found with wraps of powder in Hemel town centre

Police news
Three men were arrested in Marlowes last week on  suspicion of possession with  intent to supply class A drugs, after being discovered with wraps containing white  powder.

Police officers were on  patrol when they approached a parked vehicle on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 24.

A search revealed the wraps as well as a quantity of cash.

A 29-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead, a 30-year-old man from  Hemel Hempstead and a 30-year-old man from  Dunstable, were all arrested and taken into custody.

All three have been  released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Craig Flint said: “We are continuing our proactive work to tackle drug dealing and associated criminality across Dacorum.

“As part of this we are  constantly building  intelligence around those suspected of being involved and will use any means  available to us to bring  people to justice.

“If you have information concerning the supply of drugs, please report it to police.”

Anyone with information can contact the Herts Police non-emergency number 101.