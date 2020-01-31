Tring teen STEPS DOWN from voicing Peppa Pig after 13 years

The Tring actress who voices one of world's most famous cartoon characters is LEAVING the role after more than a decade.

Harley Bird, 18, has been the voice of Peppa Pig since she was five, and is stepping aside from the job to make way for nine-year-old Amelie Bea.

Harley Bird in 2017 (Credit: Getty Images)

The teenage star, who lives on a farm in Tring with her family, told the media: "Becoming the voice of Peppa at the age of five was the start of an incredible journey, and I'll never forget my time on the show.

"The people that work on Peppa Pig have become like a family to me and they've given me some unforgettable memories.

Bird, who is in her final year of A-Levels at Tring Park School, won a Bafta for the role in 2011 and performed songs for the recent Peppa Pig My First Album release.

Harley added: "I wish Amelie the best of luck in the role and am looking forward to starting the next chapter in my life."

Peppa Pig was first aired 2004

But Peppa Pig – which has been broadcast in more than 40 different languages across the world – is not just her only success in showbiz.

As well as appearing in Doctor Who, Harley has starred in So Sammy, a production for Disney which was written by Miranda Hart.

Speaking to ITV's This Morning, she said how she dreams of being an actress and revealed that she had a callback for the prestigious RADA drama school.