This is how many points you'll get on your licence for these driving offences

Drivers who accumulate 12 or more penalty points from motoring offences within a three-year period can face a ban from driving for up to six months, while six or more penalty points within two years of passing your driving test can lead to a license withdrawal and a re-test requirement. Specialists from LeaseVan.co.uk have outlined which 12 driving offences carry penalty points as standard, and how many points you could be hit with if you infringe these rules.

1. Failing to stop after an accident or failing to report an accident Penalty points: 5 to 10

2. Careless and inconsiderate driving Penalty points: 3 to 9

3. Driving without insurance Penalty points: 6 to 8

4. Using a hand held mobile phone when driving Penalty points: 6

