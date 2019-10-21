Severe delays for Hemel Hempstead commuters using the A1 after power failure

Drivers wishing to use the A1(M) near Hatfield in Hertfordshire are being warned to expect severe delays this morning due to the Hatfield Tunnel being closed for safety reasons because of a power failure.

The power outage in the tunnel means that the safety features, such as smoke ventilation systems, cross tunnel doors and emergency lighting won’t be operable in the event of an incident in the Hatfield tunnel. The tunnel has been closed in both directions as a precaution. Engineers are on site and are working hard to get the power up and running and the tunnel reopen as soon as possible.

Hemel to Hatfield is taking nearly 2 hours due to a knock-on effect of the A1(M) being closed in both directions due to a power failure at Hatfield Tunnel this morning

The A1(M) is closed northbound between junctions 3 and 4, and southbound between junctions 4 and 2. Drivers are warned to expect severe delays in the area, and to find an alternative route if possible. Drivers heading to the area from the north are advised to use the M11 and the M1. Clearly signed diversions are in place.

Drivers heading south should follow the hollow triangle symbol from the A1(M) junction 4 exit slip ‘Clock’ roundabout and take the third exit towards Hatfield/A1001. At the next roundabout take the third exit towards St Albans/A1001. At the ‘Galleria’ roundabout take the second exit towards Conley Heath/A1001. At the ‘Roehyde’ roundabout take the second exit heading towards London/ A1(M). At the next roundabout take the second exit to join the A1(M) junction 2.

Drivers heading northbound should follow the solid diamond symbol from the A1(M) junction 3 and take the second exit on the ‘Roehyde’ roundabout towards Hatfield. At the ‘Galleria’ roundabout take the second exit. At the next roundabout take the third exit following directions for ‘Motorway and Hertford A1001 (A414)’. At the next ‘Clock’ roundabout take the second exit to re-join the A1(M) at junction 4.

Further information can be found by visiting the Traffic England website or by following Highways England’s regional Twitter feed at @HighwaysEAST.