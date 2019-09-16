Major bus boost planned for Hertfordshire

Transport bosses are working on a countywide scheme to get bus companies and local authorities to work together and improve services throughout Hertfordshire.

Herts County Council is consulting on plans for an ‘Intalink Enhanced Partnership’. Key proposals include giving buses priority on congested roads and measures such as:

• Prioritising bus and coach services in traffic;

• Improving the image of bus travel;

• Upgrading bus infrastructure;

• More closely integrating the bus network;

• Making smarter use of data and information.

Cllr Derrick Ashley, cabinet member for growth, infrastructure, planning and the economy, said: “We need to make sure that bus travel is an attractive and practical option for people trying to get around our county, and the planned enhanced partnership will help us do that. Many people will still rely on their car for essential journeys but where there are alternatives we want to encourage people to leave their cars behind.“With 100,000 new homes expected in the county by 2031 we need to make sure we have the infrastructure, including an effective bus network , in place to help us cope with that growth. We need to get people out of their cars if we want to keep the county moving and our economy thriving. That’s why we’re making improvements to walking, cycling and public transport a priority in all our transport plans.

“We want as many people as possible to have their say on these proposals so please do visit the website and let us know what you think about our plans.”

To find out more or have your say, visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/intalinkpartnership by November 10. Paper copies of the proposed partnership are also available in libraries across Hertfordshire.