22 weeks of road closures in Tring High Street

A series of road closures will take place in Tring, starting next Tuesday (May 28).

This is a result of a £400,000 to the town’s gas network, with the existing metal gas mains and services being replaced with modern plastic pipe.

*For the first nine weeks, work will take place in the High Street. The eastbound lane will be closed from its junction with the Robin Hood roundabout with Brook Street/London Road, to outside Brown & Merry estate agents. Teams be working in the High Street in sections, moving their work as they progress along the road.

A signed diversion will be in place for access to Forge Car Park. From Tuesday, May 28, access will be via the High Street. From Monday, July 8, access will be via the Robin Hood roundabout. Access for residents and to side roads will be maintained.

*The next phase, lasting approximately four weeks, is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 29. The High Street will be closed from Brown & Merry estate agents to its junction with Frogmore Road. Access to the east of the High Street and Forge Car Park will be via the Robin Hood roundabout.

*Phase three, which will last approximately two weeks from Monday, August 26, will see temporary traffic lights installed in the High Street at its junction with Frogmore Street/Akeman Street to ensure public safety around the work area.

*The final phase, lasting approximately seven weeks, begins on Monday, September 9, will mean the temporarily closure of the High Street from its junction with Frogmore Street/Akeman Street to the junction with the roundabout at Christchurch Road/Western Road/Langdon Street.

A spokesman for Gas distribution company SGN said: “We’ve worked closely with the local authorities in planning this work and we will be doing everything we can to limit disruption during our essential project.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating, however, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years. This means once the work has been completed, Tring homes and businesses will enjoy the benefits of a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.”