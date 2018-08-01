Thieves take sound system and television set

Did you see a break-in at a home in Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead, on Sunday (July 29)?

The incident occurred between 11am and 4.05pm, when intruders entered the rear garden and forced a door open. A black television and a Phillips surround sound system were then stolen from the living room.

Detective Constable Chris Phillips said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about the incident to please come forward. It is likely that the offender(s) would have walked off from the area so may have been seen carrying the television after the incident.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have been offered similar equipment for sale in suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Phillips via email to chris.phillips@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/22430/18.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org