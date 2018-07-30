These are all 10 restaurants and takeaways in Dacorum with zero or one-star food hygiene ratings

These 10 restaurants and takeaways in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring and beyond have all been given the either zero or one-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that urgent improvement, major improvement or improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

Food hygiene ratings

A zero star rating means “urgent improvement necessary” while one star means “major improvement necessary”.

How unhygienic does a food outlet need to be to get a zero-star rating?

The good news is that there are are 304 rated as Three Star ‘Satisfactory’ or above.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

What happens when a restaurant or takeaway gets a zero-star food hygiene rating?

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of Monday July 30 2018.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website.

The full list of restaurants and takeaways in Dacorum with zero and one star hygiene ratings (urgent/major improvement necessary):

Hemel Cafe (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 8 Bridge Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP1 1EF, rated 1 on 1 December 2017.

Marlowes Cafe (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 144 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP1 1EZ, rated 1 on 29 November 2017.

Paradise Caribbean Cuisine (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), Basement, 65 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP1 3AF, rated 1 on 12 July 2017.

Tamarind (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 75 High Street, Tring, Herts, HP23 4AB, rated 1 on 7 November 2017.

Fish and Chips (Takeaway/sandwich shop), 30 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP3 9HL, rated 1 on 26 June 2017.

Massala Village (Takeaway/sandwich shop), 121 High Street, Markyate, St Albans, AL3 8JG, rated 1 on 25 January 2018.

Romino’s Pizza (Takeaway/sandwich shop), 26 The Square, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1ER, rated 1 on 11 May 2017.

Wing Fu House (Takeaway/sandwich shop), 1 Leverstock Green, Village Centre, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP3 8QG, rated 1 on 20 September 2017.

Crazy Fried Chicken (Takeaway/sandwich shop), 93 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP1 1LF, rated zero on 10 January 2018.

Flamingos Grill (Takeaway/sandwich shop), Entreat Gossoms End, Berkhamsted, HP4 1DF, rated zero on 30 January 2018.