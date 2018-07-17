The top five cottages in our region perfect for a countryside escape!

Thinking of escaping the rat race and upping sticks to the countryside?

If so, one of these top five dream cottages in our region could make the perfect spot to enjoy a more relaxed and tranquil approach to life.

All five properties are in ideal rural locations and are available through Michael Graham Estate Agents.

1. Cedar Cottage, in Wavendon, near Milton Keynes, is a Grade II listed, 16th century thatched three-bedroom detached-cottage with a modern clay tiled extension linked by a glazed entrance hall.

The property has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and was recently extended.

It was also rethatched eight years ago and many original features have been retained.

The property is available for £695,000. Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-WBS180111 for more.

2. Rectory Cottage is in Hardwick, near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, and is a Grade II listed, 17th century home.

The homely cottage includes five bedrooms, a second floor study, and four bathrooms.

It sits in a generous plot of 0.35 acres and has been refurbished and remodelled to a high specification.

The cottage is available for £1,000,000. Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-AYL170074 for more.

3. Pond Cottage is in Dinton, near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire and is a five-double bedroom detached home sitting in 5.6 acres of woodland.

The attractive property was once two adjoining farmworkers’ cottages.

It includes a private driveway and double garage with attached studio and enjoys gorgeous open countryside views.

The property is available for oieo £1,000,000. Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-AYL130384 for more.

4. Brambledown is in Monks Risborough, Buckinghamshire, and is a 1920s ‘Arts and Crafts’ style detached cottage.

The picturesque property includes four double bedrooms and two reception rooms.

It sits amidst a secluded leafy plot of one acre and the property has plenty of potential for development, subject to planning permission.

Brambledown is available for £950,000. Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-RIS180097 for more.

5. Ivy Farm Cottage is in Great Horwood, Buckinghamshire, and is a Grade II listed, 18th century thatched property.

The five-bedroom detached home sits in a plot of just under one acre.

It includes two en suite bathrooms, two shower rooms, and five reception rooms.

The cottage is available for £900,000. Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-STS170162 for more information.