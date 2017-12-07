St Albans and Watford add backing for new hospital in West Herts

Patients’ demands for a new hospital to serve West Hertfordshire have been given a boost thanks to a new public petition.

The New Hospital Campaign, based in Dacorum have been calling for a new hospital for several years, with the full support of the Gazette.

And now members of the public elsewhere in the county have started their own parallel campaign, which Dacorum patients are backing.

And the organisers are particularly critical of Watford Hospital’s site next to a busy Premier League football stadium, as well as the expected disruption which they believe will be caused to patients, visitors and staff until the redevelopment is completed in 2030.

The petition says: “The most sensible, popular and cost-effective option is building a new A&E hospital in a more accessible and central location than Vicarage Road, Watford.”

Sign the petition at https://petition.parliament.uk/ petitions/202644