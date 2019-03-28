Spelling errors hold up funding agreement for Hertfordshire respite centre Nascot Lawn

A formal legal agreement over the future funding of overnight short breaks for children with complex needs has been delayed further - because of spelling mistakes.

The agreement - which includes a financial commitment by the county’s two clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) - had initially been expected to be finalised in the autumn, before the Nascot Lawn respite centre closed.

Earlier this month it emerged that it had been delayed, as agreement could not be reached on a clause that would have allowed the CCGs to call time on the agreement after just two years.

And while it appears that that may have been resolved, it has now emerged the process has been further delayed because of a number of spelling mistakes.

Executive member for children, young people and families Cllr Teresa Heritage was asked about the progress of the ‘Section 75’ agreement at a meeting of the county council on Tuesday (March 26).

She said: “I am now told that we have the deeds which have to be sealed, but the lawyers from some of our partners didn’t pick up some spelling mistakes - so we have to go back and then they will be signed.”

Cllr Heritage said that she had asked council officers to drive round to each office to get it signed.

And she added that the delays had not impacted on any of the children who had attended Nascot Lawn accessing alternative provision.

Cllr Heritage said the building work to the West Hyde centre had now been completed “on time and in budget” and that they were now waiting for Ofsted to inspect it.

She said that most of the children were now receiving their packages of respite care, but that two parents were “taking a little bit more time to make decisions”.

The Section 75 is an agreement between Hertfordshire County Council, Herts Valleys CCG and East and North Herts CCG. In the agreement both CCGs are expected to commit £100,000 a year towards the provision of overnight short breaks for children with complex needs.