School closures in Hertfordshire

The following state schools are closed in Dacorum today because of the cold weather:

Adeyfield School;

Ashlyns School;

Astley Cooper School;

Aycliffe Drive Primary School;

Belswains Primary School;

Bishop Wood Junior School;

Bovingdon Primary Academy School;

Bridgewater Primary School;

Brockswood Primary & Nursery School;

Chaulden Infants;

Churchfield CE VA Primary;

Collett School;

Dundale Primary & Nursery;

Gade Valley JMI & Nursery School;

Galley Hill Primary School and Nursery;

George Street Primary School;

Greenway Primary & Nursery School;

Grove Road Primary;

Heath Lane Nursery School;

Hobbs Hill Wood Primary School;

Hobletts Manor Junior School;

Hobletts Manor Infant & Nursery School;

Kings Langley School;

Leverstock Green C of E Primary School;

Long Marston School;

Maple Grove Primary School;

Markyate Village School & Nursery;

Micklem Primary School;

Nash Mills CE School;

Pixies Hill Primary School;

Potten End CofE Primary School;

Roman Fields;

St Mary’s Primary School;

St Rose’s Catholic Infants’ School and Nursery;

Swing Gate School;

The Hemel Hempstead School;

The Reddings Primary School;

The Thomas Coram CE School;

Tring School;

Victoria Church of England Infant & Nursery School;

Westfield Primary School and Nursery;

Woodfield School;

Yewtree Primary School;

Greenway Primary & Nursery School.