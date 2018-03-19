School bomb threats update: Police now treating all incidents as hoaxes

Herts Police say they are now treating bomb threats made to seven schools in Hertfordshire - including at Abbot’s Hill School - are being treated as hoaxes.

The force are working with police across the country after schools nationwide received threats this morning, to investigate who is responsible.

In Herts The other affected schools were Valley School in Stevenage, The Sele School in Hertford, Duncombe School in Hertford, Stanborough School in Watford and St Albans High School.

A police spokesman said: “We take hoaxes extremely seriously. They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public.

Abbot’s Hill School have declined to comment.