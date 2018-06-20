Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley is closing: What will happen to the school’s grounds?

It is believed that the current school site will not see new homes built on it - but the school did not confirm whether there is a covenant placed on the grounds.

In an email to parents the school has raised several possibilities, including “an early years Waldorf centre, possible home schooling, or a new school”.

However, when asked by the Gazette the school neither confirmed nor denied whether a covenant or other legal restriction was in place.

A spokesman said: “The educational buildings and land should be preserved for future Steiner Waldorf educational initiatives, including, but not limited to, a possible early years Waldorf centre, possible home schooling centre or a new school.

“Alternative, Anthroposophical-inspired uses of the site should be explored.”

