Road closure starts in Hemel from Monday

Engineering works will mean road closures on St Albans Road for at least a week from Monday (April 8).

A 15-metre stretch of the road heading east from the Magic Roundabout will be affected. A signed diversion will be in place via Leighton Buzzard Road, Link Road, Redbourne Road, Swallowdale Lane and Maylands Avenue.

The closure is so that engineers can dig down to an intermediate pressure gas main and locate and repair a suspected gas escape.

Local gas supplies are not expected to be interrupted during the work and local shops and businesses will remain open as normal.

For more information call 0845 835 1111.