Racist-era flag flies by the railway line in Hertfordshire

A South African flag from the apartheid era has been flying along the canal in Bourne End.

The flag sparked outrage from one passer-by.

Terry Walsh told the Gazette: “It’s a symbol of hatred, racism and terrible oppression, and it’s profoundly offensive.

“I have no idea if the people who live in the area have any idea what that flag means.

“I can’t believe that such a flag is permitted to be flown in public in the UK in 2018.”

The flag was South Africa’s emblem until 1994, and is synonymous with the era of institutionalised racial segregation and discrimination. It was replaced by the current flag in 1994.

Mr Walsh added: “I don’t understand why anyone would want to fly such a hate-filled symbol .

“No one permit a swastika or an ISIS flag to be flown in the same way, so why is this permitted?”