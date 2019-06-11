‘Telephone repeater station’ to be turned into one-bedroom home in Berkhamsted?

For years the ‘telephone repeater station’ in Dudswell helped to ensure residents could hear who was on the line and what they were saying – no matter where they were calling from.

But on Thursday councillors will decide whether the tiny brick-built building from the 1940s can be converted into a one-bed home.

Permission has already been granted to extend the 44sq metre building into a 61.36sq metre storage facility, complete with two roof dormers and new windows.

And on Thursday a meeting of Dacorum Borough Council’s development management committee with consider whether, once extended, it could be used as a home.

According to the amended plans the property would have an open-plan living room with corner kitchen and a downstairs toilet and upstairs there would be a bedroom and bathroom.

In a report to the committee, planners – who are recommending it is approved – say the plans would not adversely impact upon the Green Belt.

And they say it would “make a valuable contribution to the borough’s existing housing stock”.

However two nearby residents have objected to the proposal, pointing to concerns about the increase in traffic and the impact on the “dangerous junction” – with one of them highlighting a previous refusal to allow five new properties on the site of 5 Tring Road.