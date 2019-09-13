Recent planning applications in Dacorum

This week’s cplanning applications from the Hemel Hempstead Gazette

4/01754/19/FUL, alterations to barn to form gym and office, change of use from agricultural to residential. Meadow Farm, The Grovells, Hudnall Common, Little Gaddesden, Berkhamsted, HP4 1QJ

4/01844/19/OTD, change of use from Class A1 (retail) to Class A3 (cafe) – cake and tea shop. 153 High Street, Berkhamsted, HP4 3HB

4/01947/19/FUL, demolition of garage. Construction of three-bedroom detached home. 34 New Park Drive, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 4QE

4/01948/19/FHA, two-storey and part single-storey rear extension. New bay to front elevation and new pitched roof to porch. Construction of cross over to front. 34 New Park Drive, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 4QE

4/01969/19/OUT, outline application (all matters reserved except for access) for residential development of nine dwellings. Morningside Farm, Icknield Way, Tring, HP23 4JU

4/01977/19/OTD, demolition of lotus house. Amaravati Buddist Monastery, St Margarets, Great Gaddesden, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3BZ

4/01992/19/MFA, conversion of first floor retail storage office space to flats. Construction of two floors above existing building. Four-storey rear extension with undercroft parking for six cars. To create 33 flats. Ground floor flats entrances at rear of ground floor retail unit and alterations to service yard and access road to improve vehicular and pedestrian access. 160 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1BA

4/01993/19/FUL, conversion of agricultural building to form three residential dwellings, formation of parking and access areas and gardens. Greinan Farm, Tower Hill, Chipperfield, Kings Langley, WD4 9LU

4/01997/19/FUL, four-bedroom detached dwelling with new access. 1 Cangels Close, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1NJ

4/01999/19/FUL, the cottage has current B1 use as offices. Proposed change of use to the building being used as a physiotherapy clinic. Change of use to D1. There is no external or internal change to the building required. Ashlyns Hall, Chesham Road, Berkhamsted, HP4 2ST

4/02021/19/FHA, demolition of existing garage and link building. Proposed two-storey extension with side return and single-storey back addition. Old River Hall, Old Watling Street, Flamstead, St Albans, AL3 8HN

4/02024/19/FHA, two-storey side extension; rear infill extension; loft conversion with dormer; roof windows. 58 Charles Street, Berkhamsted, HP4 3DJ

4/02037/19/FUL, demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and construction of two semi-detached dwellings. 1 The Orchard, Kings Langley, WD4 8JR

4/02043/19/FUL, demolition of outbuilding and construction of a detached studio flat with parking and amenity space. Land adjacent to 16 Charles Street, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1JH

4/02053/19/TPO, T1 – large sycamore fell tree to ground level. Access would be required to the auction house car park to park a large

cherry picker beneath the tree crown toootball. Supply and plant one acre pseudoplatanus, 10-12. Trees to be planted between November and February. T2-T4 – three sycamores crown reduce by up to 6 metres all round, remove major deadwood, clear stem epicormic. Tring Fire

Station, Brook Street, Tring, HP23 5ED