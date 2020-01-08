Proposals for extensions and demolitions in Dacorum plus the rest of this week's planning applications

This week's planning applications for Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

Weekly list of valid applications made 7th January 2020 to Dacorum Borough Council:

19/03229/FUL - Address: Land Adj. 32 Tring Road Wilstone Tring Hertfordshire Proposal: Demolition of existing garage and construction of detached dwelling

19/03252/FHA - Address: 18 Meadow Close Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5BT Proposal: Single storey rear extension and part first floor rear extension

19/03275/RET - Address: 7 Thatchers Croft Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 6DN Proposal: Retention of Front Sliding Gate and Summer House at Rear

19/03276/FHA - Address: 6 Highcroft Road Felden Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire Proposal: Alterations to window and door openings of both the bungalow and the garage/garden maintenance building. Raise the roof of the garage building by increasing the height of the brickwork by 500mm, allowing for better use of the first floor areas.

20/00022/FHA - Address: Little Mead Roughdown Villas Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire Proposal: Balcony with Glass Balustrade