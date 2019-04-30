Pre-election round-up: Euro elections are back too (for as long as we stay in the EU)

With Brexit still on hold, Britain will elect its MEPs on May 23.

Dacorum is part of the Eastern Region, which has seven members. Six parties have candidates, with the number of seats shared out in proportion to the number of votes each party get.

Newmarket Journal - October 2012''MEP Geoffrey Van Orden ENGANL00120121210125948

Labour’s list is headed by current MEP Alex Mayer, who has been the most visible candidate locally, and has been vocal on issues such as women’s rights and opposing Brexit.

Geoffrey Van Orden tops the Conservative list. A Eurosceptic, he was the last Tory MEP to declare a position on the Brexit referendum, eventually opting for Remain.

Barbara Gibson leads the Lib Dem list. Her view on Brexit is unambivalent: “Brexit is a failure. People want a way out of the mess created by the Government.”

The Green list is headed by Dr Catherine Rowett. She is also emphatically pro-Remain, while also pledging “urgent action on the climate emergency and a fairer economy”.

Change UK’s candidate is Emma Taylor.

And the UKIP list is headed by Stuart Agnew. Mr Agnew has described climate change science as “the global warming scam,” and was the running mate when far-right candidate Anne-Marie Waters ran for the party leadership in 2017.