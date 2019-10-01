Lib Dems select candidate for South West Hertfordshire

Sally Symington has been selected as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for the South West Herts at the next general election.

Cllr Symington, who is a member of Dacorum Borough Council, stood in Hemel Hempstead constituency in the 2017 election.

A mother of four, she has lived in the local area for 22 years, and describes her priority as working to stop Brexit, protecting funding public services, and tackling the climate emergency.

The seat is currently held by former cabinet member David Gauke, but his own status with the Conservatives is unclear.

It is believed that he is disbarred from standing from the party at the next election, and when the Gazette contacted his office this month they admitted to not knowing whether he had been kicked out of the party altogether.

Cllr Symington said: “With the Conservatives split under Boris Johnson’s disastrous leadership, and Labour dissolving into chaos under Jeremy Corbyn, the Liberal Democrats with Jo Swinson as their new leader, are now the party best placed to win the seat of South West Herts.

“The Liberal Democrats control the three local councils of Three Rivers, Watford and now St Albans. The Liberal Democrats hold 60 per cent of all council seats within the constituency. It will be a tough fight but we should win – and the Liberal Democrats have a realistic chance of success of forming the next government under Jo Swinson.”