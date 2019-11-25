Labour pick their MP candidate for South West Hertfordshire

A "committed socialist" has been named as the Labour Party's parliamentary candidate for South West Hertfordshire.

Ali Aklakul will stand for a seat held by the Conservatives since the constituency's inception in 1950.

Labour candidate Ali Aklakul, right

Labour said their candidate will work with "vigour and integrity" to represent South West Herts residents, and will create "equal opportunity for all".

A spokesman said: "Ali is from a working-class background and is a committed socialist who puts his values into action by volunteering with youth charities and the elderly.

"He has personal experience of the damaging effects of austerity as he became the family bread winner when his father died."

Ali had to leave school at 16 to support his family and has since worked in catering and distribution industries.

Labour added: "He will help transform our society to reflect the Labour values of social justice, fairness and equality and opportunity for all."

The opposition party has pledged to tackle climate change at the heart of Government policy and invest in green infrastructure to "eradicate" carbon emissions by 2030.

They have also promised to protect the NHS, offer a second public vote on Brexit, build more affordable homes and social housing, privatising rail services, and make private schools pay tax to "provide a first-class education for all pupils."