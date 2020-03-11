Hot-desking continues for staff at Hertfordshire County Council

Some companies are reported to have banned workers from ‘hot-desking’

Staff at Hertfordshire County Council are continuing to hot-desk as usual.

Poster from Hertfordshire County Council

'Hot-desking’ is the practice where staff work at a space where there is room, rather than have their own dedicated space.

Some companies are reported to have banned workers from ‘hot-desking’, to prevent any spread of coronavirus by shared desk spaces or keyboards.

But officials at Hertfordshire County Council say any hot-desking at the council is continuing – in line with advice from Public Health England.

In response to a question about hot-desking, a spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “At this time Hertfordshire County Council is following advice from Public Health England to promote good hygiene as the best preventative action, as well as our regular desk cleaning protocol.

“Our new public advice campaign to residents and staff gives clear advice around washing your hands regularly for at least twenty seconds with warm soapy water.”