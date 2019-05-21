Hertfordshire County Council meeting was not broadcast live

The Annual Meeting of Hertfordshire County Council was not webcast live, as had been planned, on Tuesday (May 21).

Since February the county council has been webcasting all meetings of the full council - enabling residents to watch them from their own computers.

But on Tuesday councillors were told the meeting would not be ‘broadcast’ live, as had been planned, due to technical issues.

However it would, they were told, be recorded so that the footage could be made available on the website later.

Items on the agenda for the meeting - which lasted just under an hour - included the election of a new county council chairman and vice-chairman and appointments to committees and other bodies.

It also included a report from the audit committee and changes to the constitution.

Following the meeting, a spokesman for the council said: “Due to technical issues the live webcast was not broadcast. However, the meeting was recorded and will be available online later today.”