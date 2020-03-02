Hertfordshire Conservative councillor backs Lib Dem budget proposals – in error

Liberal Democrat plans for an alternative county council budget had an unlikely backer when it came to the vote on Tuesday (February 25) - a Conservative member of the council.

A number of Conservative councillors appeared to press the wrong button, in error, once the vote on the proposals had started.

But one of them didn't manage to change their mark before an end was called to the electronic voting.

Leader of the county council's Conserative group Cllr David Williams said a few people had been 'a bit befuddled' by the electronic voting system.

But he said he was sure the vote had been cast in error and said it had caused some embarrassment.

Councillors had been voting on alternative budget proposals that had been put forward by the Liberal Democrats.

The council's Conservative majority on the county council meant the LIberal Democrats' proposals were defeated - even without the vote.

And when it came to voting on the main budget motion - proposed by the council's Conservative administration - it was backed by EVERY Conservative councillor.