Green Party candidate for South West Hertfordshire pushes for new approach to politics

The Green Party candidate for South West Hertfordshire has pledged to tackle the climate emergency and heal the "wounds of austerity".

Tom Pashby, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, spent last year campaigning with residents in nearby Rickmansworth to take action on pollution and road safety.

Green Party candidate Tom Pashby

They have also worked in sustainable energy and climate-focused communications since studying environmental science at university.

The Green Party candidate told the Gazette: "Berkhamsted deserves an MP who will campaign for them on current local issues, such as inappropriate development and to address limited hospital services, but also someone who is focused on ensuring a prosperous future for everyone.

"My vision for the constituency is to tackle the climate emergency, to heal the wounds from a decade of austerity, to deliver a People’s Vote on the final Brexit agreement and to campaign for remain.

Tom first got into politics as a reaction to the main parties pursuit of short-term profits, which led the country to "environmental destruction."

"With Dacorum, Three Rivers and Berkhamsted Councils declaring a climate emergency this year, it's important that the next MP for South West Hertfordshire takes this issue seriously," Tom added.

"A vote for me and the Green Party is a vote for the future."