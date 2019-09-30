Developers increase number of new homes in Kings Langley scheme by more than a fifth

“Our worst fears for Kings Langley’s green belt have been confirmed.”

That is the verdict of residents after developers revealed updated plans for a scheme at Rectory Farm, at a public exhibition last week.

Originally the scheme was granted planning permission 55 new homes in Kings Langley, all on brown belt land. But site owners Angle Property announced at a public event on Wednesday (September 25) that the plan is now for 70 homes, plus a 62-bedroom care home, on both green belt and brown belt land.

Some residents fear that this will open the floodgates to an eventual 175 new homes - but developers insist that the larger scheme is both “more appropriate” and “better suited” to the village.

“Angle Property indicated improvements in public open space, community use and even provided ‘justification’ for development of the green belt.

“However, their master plan for the emerging Local Plan shows the inevitable final result - 175 houses plus a care home, a minimum amount of green field left as an amenity for the village and loss of a major Green Belt area that helps define the character and shape of Kings Langley as a village.”

The residents association also criticised Kings Langley Parish Council for failing to take a more proactive approach over the scheme.

Angle Property spokesman James Good said: “We had a good turnout and it was a great opportunity for us to meet and understand the views of residents. I want to thank all those who took the time to attend our event and I hope that it proved useful to them.

“Angle Property really do value the feedback we receive. We have a strong commitment to working closely with local communities in the areas in which we operate. We will be reviewing all the feedback we receive and will look to incorporate this into our evolving plans, where possible and appropriate.”

Mr Good pointed to various added amenities which would be part of the updated scheme, including highway improvements such as a traffic light controlled pedestrian crossing on Hempstead Road close to the Rectory Lane junction, approximately five acres of new public open space, multiple play areas, canal-side improvements, and pedestrian and cycle path links.

A new planning application is expected to be submitted in the next few weeks.

To have your say on the proposed changes to the scheme, visit https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/fc2ef2_52fa593668b241b28535c019ce43ee55.pdf

The Kings Langley & District Residents Association is also encouraging residents to lobby council bosses by writing to both Kings Langley Parish Council and Dacorum Borough Council.

Angle Property also have a dedicated freephone information line on 0800 319 6187.